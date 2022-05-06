Gorton's Seafood Issues Concerning Fish Recall

✖

Gorton's Seafood has made a voluntary recall of its frozen fish sandwich because the fish may contain large or sharp bone fragments. There haven't been reports of any injury linked to the issue yet, but the Gloucester, Massachusetts-based company issued the recall out of an abundance of caution on April 27. The recall is very narrow, only covering around 500 packages of the product.

According to the recall notice published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website, the recall covers 504 Gorton's Fish Sandwich packages – 100% Whole Fillets, 18.3 oz. The packages have a UPC 0 44400 15440 6, date code 2060F3, and a time range of 15:30-17:30. All retail stores that received the boxes have been asked to remove them from store shelves. Consumers who have already purchased the products covered can contact Gorton's at 1-888-573-5982. The recall covers no other Gorton's products or Gorton's Fish Sandwich packages with different codes. Click here for a picture of the recalled product.

The recalled packages may have large or sharp bone fragments inside the fish products. Consuming the product could result in a choking hazard or other physical injuries. Gorton's has not received reports of any injuries related to the issue but issued the recall to "ensure the safety and well-being of all of our consumers."

The recalled packages were distributed to Hannaford Supermarkets in New York and Vermont, and Giant Food Stores & Giant Martin's in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland. Berkley Supermarket, Farm Fresh, Food Depot, Green Valley Marketplace, Harvest Fare, Shoppers Value Foods, St Paul Grocery Market, Tiger Market, Tri-Star Supermarket, and Wegmans in Maryland and Virginia also received the recalled product. U.S. military commissaries in North Carolina, Virginia, and Puerto Rico received the product.

Many other products have been recalled in the past due to bone contamination. In November 2021, Innovation Soluctions, Inc. recalled chicken patty products sold at Trader Joe's because they could have contained bone pieces. This recall was much more comprehensive than Gorton's recall, as it covered over 97,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products. The products were made between Aug. 16, 2021, and Sept. 29, 2021, with the brand names "Trader Joe's Chile Lime Chicken Burgers" and "Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders." Although there were no reports of injury linked to the issue, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service was concerned consumers could still have the products because they may have frozen them.