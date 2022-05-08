Almonds Recalled, Mixup Could Lead to Serious Health Issues

✖

A popular brand of almonds has issued a recall after some undeclared ingredients were discovered that could be deadly if ingested by the wrong individual. New Seasons Market LLC recalls Matiz Valencia Almonds due to contamination from undeclared peanuts.

A peanut allergy could lead to life-threatening reactions, meaning those with that extra sensitivity run a considerable risk if they purchased the almonds. The Valencia almonds were distributed to stores in Oregon and Washington and serving them in the cheese section of the New Seasons Market stores.

New Seasons Market Recalls Matiz Valencia Almonds

The Matiz Valencia Almonds may contain undeclared peanuts.

According to the FDA website, The almonds came in a clear plastic round tub and were labeled as a product of Spain. It is similar to a generic container you might find used in the deli at your local grocery store.

The recall was sparked after peanuts were discovered inside the packages of almonds without any warning that peanuts were present inside the package. No illness has been reported to this point, though New Season urges customers who have known peanut allergies or health concerns to return the nuts or dispose of them for a refund.

Any customers who have purchased the almonds in recent months, you'll want to look out for UPC 207433 with a Best by Date of May 31- July 3, 2022. The company also notes that receipts are not required for a refund during return.

New Seasons Market describes itself as a "friendly neighborhood grocery store" that has focused on local food since its founding in 2000. The store started in Portland, Oregon, and spread to 19 stores in Oregon, Washington, and parts of Northern California. "We're proud of our progressive values-from offering industry-leading compensation and benefits, to committing 10 percent of our after-tax profits to the communities we serve," the description on the FDA website reads.

Those with questions regarding the recall or other products can reach out to New Seasons at talktous@newseasonsmarket.com, while media outlets with questions can reach out to media@newseasonsmarket.com.