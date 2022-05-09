52 Candy Products Just Got Recalled

✖

The Wyoming company Queen Bee LLC voluntarily recalled dozens of candy products sold in the past year. The recall covers honey caramel candy products and chocolates that may contain undeclared allergens like milk and tree nuts. People with allergies or sensitivity to tree nuts and dairy could have severe or life-threatening reactions if they consume the candies.

The producers were sold at the company's Queen Bee Gardens store in Lovell, Wyoming, and on their website. The production dates run through April 26, 2022, according to the company's statement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website. During a routine food safety inspection, the undeclared tree nut allergen mistake was discovered. The Wyoming Department of Agriculture is working with Queen Bee to make sure retailers across the state pull the affected products from shelves.

Consumers who bought the candies at Queen Bee Gardens' store can bring them in for a refund. Consumers with questions can call Queen Bee at 1-307-548-2818. There are 52 candies covered under the recall listed below, alongside their PLU codes.

Truffle Almond Coconut Classic – 788394 11025 2

All Milk Classic – 788394 11275 1

Black Forest Classic – 788394 11900 2

Carmel Classic – 788394 110005 4

Cherry Classic – 788394 11015 3

Dark on Dark Classic – 788394 11030 6

Dark Mint Classic – 788394 11035 1

Fudge Classic – 788394 11045 0

German Chocolate – 788394 11058 0

Grandma's Fudge Classic – 788394 11062 7

Huckleberry Classic – 788394 11057 3

Macadamia Classic – 788394 11060 3

Midnight Gold Classic – 788394 11070 2

Dark Raspberry Classic – 788394 10003 1

Bee Energy Bar – 788394 18559 5

Bee joyful – 788394 18565 6

QBee Honeycomb Toffee Milk – 788394 10404 6

QBee Honeycomb Toffee Dark – 788394 10504 3

QBee Sea Salt Caramel – 788394 110IO 8

English Toffee Milk Chocolate – 788394 10008 6

English Toffee M/C Bites – 788394 10015 4

English Toffee D/C Bites – 788394 10110 6

English Toffee Bites Individual – 788394 10115 1

English Toffee Dark Chocolate – 788394 10104 5

Honey Caramels Almond Coconut – 788394 12004 6

Honey Caramels Blue Raspberry – 788394 12675 8

Honey Caramels Butterscotch – 788394 12675 8

Honey Caramels Caramel Apple – 788394 12204 0

Honey Caramels Cinna Honey – 788394 12404 4

Honey Caramels Creamy Fudge – 788394 12354 2

Honey Caramels Huckleberry – 788394 12623 9

Honey Caramels The Mint – 788394 12760 1

Honey Caramels Pecan Pearl – 788394 12804 2

Honey Caramels Red Raspberry – 788394 12143 2

Honey Caramels Strawberry Lemonade – 788394 12154 8

Honey Caramels Vanilla – 788394 12332 0

Honeymoons Milk Chocolate Almond – 788394 14756 2

Honeymoons Dark Chocolate Almond – 788394 14792 0

Honeymoons Milk Chocolate Cashew – 788394 14828 6

Honeymoons Dark Chocolate Cashew – 788394 14864 4

Honeymoons Ivory Chocolate Cashew – 788394 14900 9

Honeymoons Milk Chocolate Pecan – 788394 14684 8

Honeymoons Dark Chocolate Pecan – 788394 14720 3

Honeymoons Ivory Chocolate Pecan – 788394 14730 0

Honeymoon Patties Mint Bee Patties – 788394 14896 5

Honeymoon Cinna-Bee Patties – 788394 14892 7

Toffee Bites patties gift box – 788394 17777 4

Honeymoon gift box – 788394 96108 3

Truffle Gift box – 788394 17655 5

Truffle Dark Gift Box – 788394 17660 9

Valentine Gift Box – 788394 17700 2

Chocolate Sampler – 788394 76511 7

This is the latest candy recall. Last week, TJX Companies recalled chocolates because they may contain milk, even though they are advertised as vegan products. The recall covered Pimlico Confectioners Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles, Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate, and Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles. The products were all labeled "dairy-free," but it was later discovered that they contained undeclared milk because of a manufacturing error.

A milk allergy is among the most common food allergies in children, according to the Mayo Clinic. A reaction can happen moments after consuming milk. Some symptoms include hives, wheezing, itching feeling around the lips and mouth, lip swelling, coughing, shortness of breath, and vomiting. More severe symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, runny nose, watery eyes, and colic in babies. In extreme cases, exposure to milk can cause anaphylaxis, which needs immediate medical treatment.