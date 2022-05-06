Pizza Recalled After Company Says They Could Contain Metal Pieces

✖

Frozen pizza products distributed to New Hampshire and Massachusetts stores were recalled last month because they may contain metal pieces. The recall affects two New England Beach Pizza varieties produced by Beach Brand Foods LLC of Salen, New Hampshire. It is the latest recall involving foreign materials making it into food.

The recall covers New England Beach Pizza Extra Cheese and Cheese varieties. The Extra Cheese boxes have UPC 702730598849, and the Cheese boxes include UPC 702730598832. Both have best buy dates of Nov. 9, 2022, and Lot 087 printed on the packages. The recall only involves 90 cases, with ten pizzas per case. Consumers who have the New England Beach Pizzas in their freezers should not consume them. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not publish a press release on the recall, but an enforcement report was posted on April 20.

This is the latest recall involving a product with foreign material that could be dangerous to consumers. Earlier this week, Texas supermarket chain H-E-B recalled its H-E-B Bakery Two-Bite Brownies and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays because they could contain metal fragments. The snacks were produced by an outside supplier and sent to H-E-B and Joe V's Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico. The recalled products were removed from store shelves.

One of the more wide-ranging recalls involving foreign material came in March when Hormel Foods' Skippy recalled almost 81 tons of Skippy peanut butter jars because they could contain small pieces of stainless steel from manufacturing equipment. The recall covered over 9,500 cases with various varieties of peanut butter and best-if-used-by dates in May 2023.

The peanut butter varieties included Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread, and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein. The UPCs are 37600-10520, 37600-10667, 37600-10499, and 37600-88095. The affected products were sold in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin. Skippy customers can return the jars for refunds or call Skippy at 1-866-475-4779 for more information.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced another frozen pizza recall in January. The Minnesota-based Kelly River Products recalled pizzas sold in Minnesota and Wisconsin because the products had an undeclared wheat allergen. Customers who bought Kettle River Products' chicken alfredo pizza could return the product for a recall or dispose of them.