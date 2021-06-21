Casey Anthony's Bar Altercation Called 'Publicity Stunt' for Upcoming Documentary

✖

Casey Anthony may have been using her recent bar altercation with "arch-nemesis" Thelma Moya as publicity. Moya spoke with Fox News through a statement and addressed the incident where Anthony called 9-1-1 after allegedly having a drink thrown in her face. No charges were filed, but police did write up the incident, and it grabbed headlines.

"It's all an act, she's starved for attention," Moya said in her statement, alleging that it is more than just jealousy over an ex-love. "Truth is, it just proves how miserable she is, this isn't just over an ex we both dated in the past. Her losing control, her unknowing of my current life, or what I'm doing, has [caused] her to do things like this."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly)

According to InTouch, Moya feels that Anthony "staged" the incident to help promote her planned documentary about the death of her daughter, Caylee and the 2011 murder trial that captivated the nation a decade ago. The documentary is meant to tell Anthony's story from her POV, something that Moya doesn't feel will offer truth to the situation.

"Just like her incident report, and the camera footage, it'll just be another lie," Moya said, alleging that Anthony was actually the "antagonizer" at O'Shea's Irish Pub where the police were called, and the story changed repeatedly.

"I'm still damp from the drink she threw at me. We had a verbal altercation outside," Anthony can be heard saying in the body camera footage released after the 9-1-1 call went viral. There is only one aspect of that video that Moya says she can agree happened. "The only thing from that video that we can both agree on is that it needs to stop," Moya said. "She needs to leave me alone and move on with her life."

Moya didn't deny that a drink ended up on Anthony, but she explained how it happened from her point of view. "I walked over to her and flipped my cup on the table where Casey played poker and since Casey was seated — the alcoholic beverage got on her. Oops?" she said. "If I wanted to pour a drink on her, I would have walked over and poured it on her head."

Anthony did not want to press charges or file a restraining order after the incident. She claimed the 9-1-1 call was just to document the altercation and avoid more in the future. The bar conflict dropped very close to the release of a new interview with a juror from Anthony's murder trial and statements from her former cellmate that described her reaction to the discovery of Caylee's body. For the juror, the regret of acquitting Anthony is very real. "My decision haunts me to this day," the juror said to PEOPLE. "I think now if I were to do it over again, I'd push harder to convict her of one of the lesser charges like aggravated manslaughter. At least that. Or child abuse. I didn't know what the hell I was doing, and I didn't stand up for what I believed in at the time."