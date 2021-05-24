Casey Anthony Reportedly Calls 911 After Ugly Incident at Bar

✖

A decade after she was acquitted of her daughter's murder, Casey Anthony was reportedly involved in a heated feud at a local West Palm Beach, Florida bar. According to a police report from the West Palm Beach Police Department, which was obtained by TMZ, Anthony had to call the police on a woman after a drink was poured on her.

The alleged incident took place over the weekend at O'Shea's Irish Pub. Authorities were called to the scene for "someone throwing a drink in another person's face," according to TMZ. According to Anthony, who spoke to police, a woman identified as Thelma Moya began arguing over her. Both Anthony and Moya once dated the same guy at the same time, TMZ reports Anthony told responding officers, and they have had a longstanding feud ever since. At some point during their "heated argument" at O'Shea's Irish Pub, Anthony said Moya spilled a drink on her leg after things escalated.

Moya, who was still at the scene when officers arrived, was not arrested following the incident, according to the outlet. Although a responding officer informed Anthony how to go about filing a restraining order, Anthony declined, instead stating she simply wanted the incident documented. In a statement to TMZ, Anthony's manager said Anthony does not plan to press charges against the woman, whom Anthony’s manager said is her former friend. Anthony's representative also declined to expand on their relationship and history, stating that "there is none." The representative also said the other woman involved in the incident attacked Anthony under false pretenses. No further information has been released at this time.

Anthony, of course, became known as "America's most hated mom" Florida v. Casey Anthony trial captured international attention. Anthony stood trial in her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony's disappearance and murder. Caylee went missing in July 2008, and Anthony did not report her missing until a month later. Anthony was later charged with her murder after Caylee's remains were found in a wooded area less than half a mile from Anthony's home in December 2008. The Florida v. Casey Anthony trial took place in 2011, with jurors sequestered as they sat through 33 days of testimony, during which more than 400 pieces of evidence was presented. Anthony was ultimately acquitted of the charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. Four misdemeanor counts related to lying to investigators that she was charged with were later overturned.