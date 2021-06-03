Casey Anthony Bar Altercation 911 Call Released

✖

Casey Anthony has been back in the news recently after she was involved in an altercation where she claimed that a woman threw a drink on her in a bar. The incident occurred at O'Shea's Irish Pub in West Palm Beach, Florida when Anthony called the police after a woman allegedly threw a drink on her. TMZ reported that authorities had been called to the scene for "someone throwing a drink in another person's face." When she spoke to police, Anthony claimed that a woman identified as Thelma Moya began arguing with her. Anthony and Moya had previously dated the same guy at the same time, and TMZ reported that Anthony told responding officers that they had had a longstanding feud ever since. Anthony said Moya spilled a drink on her leg after things escalated at some point during their "heated argument" and she declined to press charges over the incident.

TMZ has now released the audio of Anthony's 911 call, and she initially was dead set on reporting the incident and filing for a restraining order. In the 911 call, the "clearly agitated" Anthony claims that she had received a free drink and that Moya had thrown it at her. According to TMZ, Anthony was "hellbent" on having the incident documented, claiming that Moya had harassed her several times. However, once police arrived and got involved in the incident, Anthony backed off completely. Moya had already left the bar.

Anthony, who shot to infamy after the murder investigation of her daughter Caylee In 2008. Anthony was a leading suspect, but she was eventually found not guilty in 2011. Lifetime's true crime series Cellmate Secrets, which premieres Friday, June 4 at 10 p.m. ET, featured Anthony's old cellmate Robyn Adams, who explained that she and Anthony used hand signals to communicate. When Caylee's remains were found, Adams explained that Anthony had to be taken "to medical, because she couldn't breathe. She was having an anxiety attack, a panic attack."

However, another subject of the docuseries viewed Anthony's reaction quite differently. Silvia Hernandez, a prison guard, said that Anthony "didn't act like a regular mother, where 'oh they found my daughter and she's dead?'—you know, crying, bawling." From her perspective, Hernandez said Anthony's reaction was more along the lines of "'oh, s–. I got caught.'"