Beer Recall Declared

Another beer recall has been issued. Your Mates Brewing Co is the latest company subjected to a recall. The brewers are pulling Watermelon Sour Beer products due to a secondary fermentation issue, per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand — a government agency comparable to the U.S. agencies FDA and USDA. It's unclear how the secondary fermentation occurred, but it means that the beer in question could contain "excess alcohol and carbonation" compared to the brewers' intention and labeling.

Food Standards Australia & New Zealand warns this beer "may cause illness/injury if consumed." The affected cans were 375mL in size and have "Best Before" dates of Nov. 7, 2023. (It is stylized as "BB 07/11/23."

Your Mates Brewing Co​ is recalling their Watermelon Sour Beer, 375mL (best before 7/11/23). The recall is due to risk of secondary fermentation.



See our website for further information: https://t.co/KNoDKjTM0G pic.twitter.com/qsCx3QOU0R — FoodStandardsAusNZ (@FSANZnews) March 6, 2023

The products have been made available online throughout Australia. There were also available in person at Your Mates Brew Pub Warana in Queensland, Australia.

This beer recall joins the a plenty long list of alcohol-related recalls that have been issued over the past year. The most recent recall was also out of Australia. That notice, which you can read more about here, affected three varieties of Smithy's Dry Lager products: Smithy's Dry Lager 330ml bottle, Smithy's Dry Lager 6 x 330ml pack, and Smithy's Dry Lager 6 x 330ml pack.

Other recalls over the past year include: Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA 375mL cans, three varieties of Ballistic Beer Co. products (Hawaiian Haze Pale Ale 375mL, Hawaiian Haze IPA 375mL and Reef Pale Ale 375mL), Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%, Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine, Tree Browing Co.'s Golden Larch grapefruit radler, and the Royal Doulton Lunar Decanter and Tumbler Set.

