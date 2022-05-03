Beer Recall Issued

✖

A popular beer has just been recalled after it was found to pose "a possible health risk." On April 30, Lidl GB voluntarily recalled Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%. The popular beer, sold throughout the United Kingdom, was pulled from shelves after it was determined Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% contains sulfur dioxide, which was not declared on the label, meaning the beverage poses a health risk to those with a sensitivity to sulfur dioxide or sulfites.

The recall includes Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% in the 500-milliliter pack size. The specific beer impacted by the recall also has a best before date of 16 October 2022, per a recall notice published by the UK Food Standards Agency. Consumers can locate the "best before" date can be found on the back of the label. Other "best before" dates and Starovic products are not included in the recall. An image of the specific beer, as well as the label, can be found by clicking here.

Lidl explained in a notice that it issued the recall "due to undeclared sulfur dioxide which is an allergen." According to the FDA, about one in every 100 people are sensitive to sulfites, which are chemicals that are in some foods, such as some baked goods, soup mixes, canned vegetables, and dried fruit. Sulfites can also happen naturally in the process of making wine and beer. Sulfites can be a cause of asthma and allergy symptoms. These symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic, can from mild wheezing to "potentially life-threatening anaphylactic reactions."

Due to the health risk sulfites pose, Lidl GB issued the recall. The recall notice stated that the company "has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product." Consumers who have purchased the recalled Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% and have a sensitivity to sulfur dioxide and/or sulfites are being urged not to drink the recalled beer. The beer should instead be returned to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact Lidl GB Customer Services on 0370 444 1234 or customer.services@lidl.co.uk.

The beer recall marks the second recall from Lidl GB in recent months. In March, the company recalled Alesto Californian Pistachios Roasted & Salted after salmonella was found in the product. Salmonella is a common foodborne illness that can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. In rare cases, salmonellosis can be fatal.