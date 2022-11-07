Wine Recall Declared

Befreo you reach for that bottle of wine for a relaxing evening at home, you're going to want to check the label to make sure it isn't subject to recall. Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine is being pulled from store shelves and consumers are being advised not to drink it after the product was recalled by Delibo Wine Agencies in October due to the presence of undeclared sulfites.

Issued by the company on Oct. 25, the recall only affects the company's Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine, which was sold in 750ml bottles, with "Deserteur" near the top of the label and "Bibo Runge" near the bottom. Images of the label can be found in a point-of-sale notice issued by the company here. Only batch code L1223 is affected by the recall, with the recalled product also bearing a Best Before date of 10 August 2024. No other lot codes or products are affected by the recall at this time. Thankfully, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected by this recall, as it was issued out of the U.K., the full recall notice posted to the UK's Food Standards Agency's website.

Delibo Wine Agencies issued the recall after it was determined the wine contains sulphites. Sulfites are chemicals that are in some foods, such as some baked goods, soup mixes, canned vegetables, and dried fruit. Sulfites can also happen naturally in the process of making wine and beer. Although not harmful to everyone, about one in every 100 people are sensitive to sulfites, according to the FDA. Per Allergy.org, sulfite sensitivity normally manifests with symptoms similar to an allergic reaction or an asthmatic episode, with symptoms including wheezing, coughing or a feeling of tightness in the chest, hives, dizziness, nausea, diarrhea, and fainting, among others. Those who already have asthma may experience relief from their asthma medication, while those whose asthma is not under control will likely experience a worse reaction.

Due to the risk undeclared sulfites may pose, consumers were advised to not drink the wine, which should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. In a statement to consumers, the company said, "many thanks for your understanding and apologies for the inconvenience." No other products are included in the recall, and the recall notice did not say if any adverse reactions have been reported in connection to consumption of the recalled its Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine.