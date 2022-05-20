Brewery Recalls Beer-Based Drinks

✖

A popular craft brewery has just issued a recall for a popular beer-based drink. Tree Browing Co., a brewery based in British Columbia, has recalled cans of its Golden Larch grapefruit radler. A recall notice posted by Health Canada informed consumers of the recall on May 13, stating that the beverage was recalled after they were found to contain undeclared sulfites.

The specific product impacted by the recall is Tree Brewing Co.'s Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler in the 473-milliliter size as well as the Season Pass 8-pack. That multi-pack contains eight 473 milliliter cans, two of which are the recalled Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler. The individual cans have the UPC 6 24524 21543 8 and were packaged on March 16 of this year. The multi-packs have the UPC code 6 24524 45498 1 and were packaged on March 15. The recalled beer products were available in British Columbia and Alberta.

The recall was initiated after it was determined the Golden Larch Grapefruit Radlers "contain sulphites which are not declared on the label." Although not harmful to everyone, about one in every 100 people are sensitive to sulfites, according to the FDA. Sulfites are chemicals that are in some foods, such as some baked goods, soup mixes, canned vegetables, and dried fruit. Sulfites can also happen naturally in the process of making wine and beer. The Cleveland Clinic notes that sulfites can be a cause of asthma and allergy symptoms, which can from mild wheezing to "potentially life-threatening anaphylactic reactions."

Due to the health risks sulfites pose to some, Health Canada advised consumers to see if they purchased Tree Brewing Co.'s recalled products. Those who have and who have a sensitivity to sulphites should not consume the recalled products, "as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction." The recalled products should instead be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Tree Brewing Co.'s recall follows a similar recall initiated in late April when Lidl GB voluntarily recalled Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%. The beer, sold throughout the United Kingdom, was pulled from shelves after it was determined it contained sulfur dioxide, which was not declared on the label. No illnesses were reported in connection to that recall. Health Canada did not note if Tree Brewing Co.'s recall was connected to any reported illnesses or adverse reactions.