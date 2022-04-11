Cake Recall Issued, 'Serious or Life-Threatening Allergic Reaction' Possible

✖

Tova Industries, LLC of Louisville, KY, has voluntarily recalled the product Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) due to the presence of undeclared milk. A person with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may experience a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

According to the company announcement, the chocolate chips contained in the product were found to have a small percentage (<1%) of a milk allergen. During an allergen review, the packaging also did not have the required Milk Allergen warning. The notice stated that the company immediately removed all products from circulation on February 23. "There is no health risk associated with this product for persons who do not have a milk allergy," the allergy alert reads.

Approximately 1700 retail packs of Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk were distributed nationwide to consumers through a mail order service and an online retailer. The product is packaged in stand-up pouches with six individually packaged servings per pouch. This product has the UPC 11283149263, with a lot code of 02212071B printed on the individual servings. As of now, there have been no reports of illnesses.

With annual sales of $11.14 million, Tova Industries is described as part of the dairy product manufacturing industry but says on its website that it "manufactures a broad spectrum of food products for the retail, foodservice and industrial markets in the United States and abroad." The business had a prior 2020 recall for 90,222 pounds of different icing mixes, soups bases, gravies, chili mix, and milk replacer brands. In particular, the company had to pull 104 cases of American Bounty brand Vanilla Icing Mix for possible contamination from metal shavings.

Customer service representatives can be reached at 502-267-7333 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST, for additional information or to return the affected product, or to receive a reimbursement.