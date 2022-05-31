Sugar Recalled 'Due to Pieces of Plastic'

✖

It is once again time to check the pantry, because officials have alerted consumers to yet another concerning recall. Rogers brand Golden Yellow Sugar was recalled by Lantic Inc. after the product was found to pose a possible health hazard due to pieces of plastic possibly in the sugar. Consumers were alerted to the recall in a Friday, May 27 recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

At this time, details of the recall are scarce. The specific product affected by the recall is the 2 kg size of Rogers brand Golden Yellow Sugar. The recalled sugar has the "0 63111 12144 6" and code "1022031." The recalled sugar was distributed in the Canadian providences of Alberta and British Columbia and was not distributed in the United States, meaning U.S. consumers are mostly unaffected by the recall. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency's notice did not say if any illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection to the recalled sugar. Retail locations that received the product are advised not to sell, serve, or distribute it. Consumers should not eat the affected product.

The recall marks just the latest impacting sweets and comes on the heels the recent Jif peanut butter recall that has triggered numerous other products to be pulled from shelves. On May 20, and following interviews and lab data, J.M. Smucker Co. recalled more than 45 Jif peanut butter products. Those products have been linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 14 people, resulting in two hospitalizations, and is currently being investigated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local partners.

In the days since that recall was issued, numerous other products have been pulled from store shelves as other companies issue recalls of their own for products containing Jif peanut butter. The same day Lantic Inc. recalled Rogers brand Golden Yellow Sugar, Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. voluntarily recalled Rich's Milk Chocolate Mini Peanut Butter Cups and Rich's Milk Chocolate Giant Layered Peanut Butter Cups, with the FDA noting that "this recall is a direct result of the J.M. Smucker Co. Jif Peanut Butter recall." Other products, including fudge, apple wedges and celery bites with peanut butter, chocolate products containing peanut butter, and other products have also been recalled. A full list of the recalls can be found on the FDA website here.