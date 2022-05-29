Vanilla Ice Cream Recalled

✖

Consumers are being urged to check their freezers for a potentially harmful dessert after a mandatory recall. Casper's Red Button Canadian Vanilla has been recalled because it contains an undeclared allergen.

On May 25, the company announced the recall of 56-ounce tubs of Red Button Vintage Creamery Canadian Vanilla Ice Cream. Some cartons were incorrectly labeled Burnt Almond Fudge Ice Cream, which contains almonds.

Those with allergies may experience a reaction if they mistakenly eat the ice cream. According to the FDA, the contaminated cartons were distributed in Associated Foods stores in the mountain west.

The product is packaged in a 56-ounce paperboard tub with lot number 344-21-946 and an expiration date of 12/10/24 stamped on the side. The product UPC is 077865010017. No illnesses have been reported as a result of the recall.

It was discovered that the Burnt Almond Fudge-containing product was distributed in Canadian Vanilla packaging, which prompted the recall. An investigation revealed the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes. Casper's Ice Cream has been in business for nearly 100 years.

It is recommended that consumers return the item to the place of purchase for a full refund. The affected product can be identified by seeing the chocolate ice cream in an otherwise Canadian Vanilla carton.

Casper's recall comes after a handful of other ice cream companies have been affected by similar situations. The FDA shared an announcement on May 12 that HP Hood would recall 4,481 cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert with best-by dates of 12/17/22.

HP Hood was contacted after a retail customer discovered that the ice cream contained undeclared peanuts. The company found that some of the Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl was packaged in the same container as Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

Planet Oat products were distributed throughout the continental United States. The two ice cream flavors in the recall were also shipped to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, and the Cayman Islands.

Additionally, Van Leeuwen recalled 2,185 pints of its dairy-free Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk ice cream on May 10, following an investigation into an undeclared tree nut ingredient. After one customer reported experiencing an allergic reaction to the food item, the company decided to pull it from shelves.

The FDA warned that customers sensitive to tree nuts (such as pecans, hazelnuts, cashews, Brazil nuts, and pine nuts) should discard the affected products to avoid a reaction. This product can be identified by package lot number 21V194 and a best-by date of January 13, 2023.