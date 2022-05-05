Protein Bar Recalled After Severe Mixup

✖

Consumers should double-check their snack before they reach for their favorite protein bar, because a new recall has been issued for an alarming reason. Chemist Warehouse Group on May 2 issued an urgent recall of its INC Shred Max Raspberry Coconut Flavour protein bars after it was discovered the bars were placed in the wrong packaging, resulting in the presence of undeclared peanuts.

The recall impacts Chemist Warehouse Group's protein bars. The specific protein bar being recalled is the 60 gram INC Shred Max Raspberry Coconut Flavour bar with the batch number "176532" and best before date of "16/12/22," according to a recall notice shared by Food Standards Australia and New Zealand. The bar's packaging is red and features "INC" in the top left corner, "Shred Max" at the top," and the flavor at the bottom. However, that flavor is incorrect. The recall notice states that "the recall is due to incorrect packaging which has resulted in the presence of an undeclared allergen (peanut). The product packaging is for INC Shred Max Raspberry Coconut Flavour however the product inside is INC Shred Max Peanut Caramel Flavour."

Food Recall Allergen Alert Chemist Warehouse Group is recalling INC Shred Max Raspberry Coconut Flavour protein bar 60g due to the presence of an undeclared allergen (peanuts).



The mixup poses potential health risks to consumers who suffer a peanut allergy, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, is one of the most common causes of severe allergy attacks. Signs and symptoms of a peanut allergy usually occurs within minutes after exposure and can include skin reactions, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive problems, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath or wheezing, and a runny nose. Peanut allergy is also the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand's recall notice did not say if any adverse reactions had been reported in connection to the recalled protein bars. The recall only seems to impact consumers in Australia and New Zealand, with the product having only been available for sale at Chemist Warehouse stores nationally. Consumers who purchased the recalled product and have a peanut allergy or intolerance are asked not to consume the protein bars. The product should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with additional questions can contact Chemist Warehouse Group at (03) 9462 9111 or https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/.