Cake Recalled, 'Possible Health Risk' Flagged

A U.K. brand recalled its ginger cake snacks after learning that some packages included pecans not mentioned on the label. The Everfresh Sprouted Stem Ginger Cake, made by Everfresh Natural Foods, could pose a "possible health risk" to anyone allergic to pecans and nuts. This recall is similar to ones issued by companies in the U.S. and shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Everfresh Natural Foods issued a recall of its ginger cake back on April 21, according to a statement published on the U.K. Food Standards Agency (FSA) website. "This product contains pecans (nuts), making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to pecans (nuts)," reads the statement. The cakes are distributed in 350g packages with batch code 2833. The best-before date is 17 October 2022.

Everfresh contacted allergy support organizations about the issue, and they will tell members about the issue. The company also issued notices to customers at retailers where the cake was sold. The notice reminds customers to check their products for the batch code and best before date. Anyone with a nut allergy should not consume the product. The cakes can be returned to stores for a full refund, with or without a receipt. Customers can contact the company at bakery@everfreshnaturalfoods.com or 01452 687088 for more information.

Recalls involving undeclared allergens are common in the U.S. as well. In late January, Siren of San Francisco recalled its Siren Birthday Cake Bites after a customer had an allergic reaction. The company discovered that the products had undeclared cashews and almond butter. The cake snacks were sold exclusively at Target stores and had the UPC 8-62768-00048-3 and caddie UPC 8-62768-00049-0. No other Siren product was affected by the recall.

This month, Tova Industries of Louisville, Kentucky, voluntarily recalled its Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) product because of undeclared milk. Although the product does not pose a danger to anyone without a milk allergy, anyone with a sensitivity or allergy to milk could experience a severe or life-threatening reaction. About 1,700 packs were distributed to consumers through mail order services and an online retailer.

Food allergy reactions can occur moments after a person with an allergy eats or is exposed to the food they are sensitive to. Even exposure to a small amount can cause symptoms like digestive problems, hives, or swollen airways notes the Mayo Clinic. Food allergies can also cause severe reactions for some, including anaphylaxis. About 8% of children under age 5 and about 4% of adults have food allergies. Some children can outgrow a food allergy.