Donald Trump's 'COVID-19' Spelling Demonstration Got People Talking

President Donald Trump has once again found himself on the receiving end of criticism after a recent press briefing on the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic. While he's regularly drawn reactions from viewers over his handling of the situation, on April 2 he spelled out COVID-19, one letter at a time, when referring to the virus itself. Which obviously left some people questioning why that was done.

The briefings, which happen on a near-daily basis, have become a hotbed of the president's candid, and seemingly inappropriate, remarks. Particularly given the massive amount of deaths that the virus has already brought to the U.S., which he has acknowledged could be in the hundreds of thousands before it's contained. However, his offhand remarks about being "involved" with models to jokes about "the Deep State Department" haven't sat well with much of the public. It's even inspired some of them to rally behind a call for doctors-only press conferences, in hopes that those would reveal pertinent information that people could use.

Johns Hopkins University has reported that there have been 368,079 confirmed cases, with 10,986 deaths and 19,828 recoveries as of Monday. Given that experts have pointed out that things are likely to get worse in the U.S., Trump's handling of things from behind the podium didn't go unnoticed on Twitter.