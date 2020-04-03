Donald Trump's Joke About 'Models' During Latest Coronavirus Presser Leaves People Stunned

During Friday's daily briefing on the constantly-evolving circumstances around coronavirus, President Donald Trump once again angered his critics with an off-hand and seemingly inappropriate joke about models. The president has regularly come under fire over his handling of the pandemic, including his remarks and actions during briefings such as these.

"Thousands of people are going to die," Trump said at one point. "You know what I wanna do? I wanna come way under the models," referring to the numerous projections about how the virus could continue to spread. "The professionals did the models, I was never involved in a model. At least this kind of a model. But, you know what, hundreds of thousands of people, they say they're gonna die. I wanna come under that."

As of Friday, the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. have jumped to 275,586 as of Friday with 7,087 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, people were less than thrilled with the joke. Some have even recently rallied behind the call for doctors-only press conferences, in hopes that they would present viewers with necessary facts to stay safe and healthy during the ordeal.

Of course, they took to Twitter to let their feelings be known.