'Doctors Only Press Conferences' Trends During Latest White House Coronavirus Briefing

As concerns around coronavirus continue to disrupt day-to-day life for Americans, along with a billion or so others around the world, President Donald Trump's near-daily briefings on the matter have left many feeling less than assured about the matter. So much so that Twitter users have rallied around a 'Doctors Only Press Conferences' hashtag in order to focus on facts and data, as well as what individuals can do to help protect themselves and others.

After downplaying the outbreak, Trump formally declared a national emergency on March 13, just two days after coronavirus was declared to be a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. However, at his speech in The White House Rose Garden, he brought along a number of CEOs from big-box retail outlets, which, of course, drew its fair share of side-eyed reactions at the time. In the weeks that have followed, which finds many Americans self-isolating to help slow the spread, many have turned to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has been a prominent member of the medical community for decades, as well as a member of Trump's coronavirus task force. He's also increasingly refuted some of the president's less substantiated claims and has helped drive the inspiration for coronavirus briefings that consist only of medical professionals.