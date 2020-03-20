Donald Trump's Coronavirus Response Team Member Dr. Anthony Fauci Violates Own Advice With Facepalm Moment

As concerns about coronavirus continue to be a prominent aspect of life for many in the U.S., as well as around the world, the advice to stop the spread has remained consistent: wash your hands frequently, cough into your elbow and avoid touching your face. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the federal coronavirus response team, couldn't heed his own advice at a press conference on Friday.

"You know what I'd like to do, is go back to the State Dept., or as they call it, the Deep State Dept.," the President Donald Trump quipped during the briefing. As Trump continued to speak, Fauci, who was standing behind him, appeared to be holding back laughter. At first, it was unclear if it was out of embarrassment or he genuinely found Trump's remark humorous. However, after Trump continued speaking, he went full facepalm. And violated his own advice in the process.

It wasn't the only source of controversy during the briefing. Earlier, Fauci had stated that the evidence about drug therapy was currently "anecdotal," not the result of proper trials. He added that no one can "make any definitive statement about it" right now. At which point Trump said he felt "good" about the test treatments and disclosed that the federal government had already ordered "millions of units" of them.

Following that remark, NBC's Peter Alexander asked whether his "good" feeling about the potential treatments could give Americans false hope. "No I don't think so," Trump replied. "It may work, it may not work, [but] I feel good about. That's all it is, it's a feeling."

Alexander then followed up asking if Trump had any words for Americans were feeling scared over coronavirus. "I say that you're a terrible reporter," the president replied. "That's what I say. I think that's a very nasty question. You're doing sensationalism."

Last week, Trump had also addressed the alarming shortages of supplies that have resulted from people over-buying, which has left some without some basic household products. Given that this only adds undue stress in an already stressful time, the president attempted to calm fears.

"Doug of Walmart said that they're buying more than they buy at Christmas," Trump told reporters at the time. "Relax, we're doing great, it all will pass."