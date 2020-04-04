Donald Trump Refused to Wear Face Mask Despite New CDC Recommendation, and People Can't Believe It

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced the CDC's new recommendation that all Americans wear a face covering if they have to go out in public. In the same press conference, he said that he himself would not be wearing one. The remark drew some exasperated responses on social media.

Trump on why he won't wear a face mask, even after the CDC is recommending it: "Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I don't know, somehow I just don't see it for myself." https://t.co/b9FtmY5sM4 pic.twitter.com/KOo31S75Ju — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2020

"The CDC is advising the use of non-medical cloth face covering as an additional voluntary public health measure" Trump said. "It's voluntary, so you don’t have to do it."

"I don't think I'm going to be doing it," the president added.

Trump said that he did not think a face covering would be suitable for meetings with "presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens – I don't know, somehow I don't see it for myself." Asked for more details by reporters, he said: "I just don't want to wear one myself... I don't see it for myself. Maybe I'll change my mind."

In a more detailed explanation posted online, the CDC noted that the recommendation for face coverings follows studies showing that people can carry the virus for up to two weeks before showing symptoms, and are often contagious when they are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic. That means that wearing a mask is for the protection of those around you, not you personally. It may prevent germs from spreading to the community.

Face coverings are still not a substitute for social distancing, and the center reiterated its plea for people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary. For the president, ther are obviously some social engagements that will be unavoidable.

