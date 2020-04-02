Jared Kushner's Appearance At Donald Trump's Coronavirus Press Conference Left Many Scratching Their Heads

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law to President Donald Trump, made an appearance at the daily White House coronavirus briefing on Thursday. Given that several people have openly criticized how the administration has been handling these briefings, it seemed that few found his presence to be reassuring.

"What the president asks is that all of the recommendations we make be based on data," Kushner said at one point. "He wanted us to be very rigorous, to make sure we were studying the data, collecting data. A lot of things in this country are happening very quickly, and we want to make sure that we're trying to keep updating our models and making sure that we were making informed decisions and informed recommendations based on the data that we're able to collect and put together. And the president wanted to make sure that we had the best people doing the best jobs, and making sure we had the right people focus on all the things that needed to happen to make sure that we can deliver, in these unusual times, for the American people."

As the global tally for coronavirus cases has topped one million on Thursday, people have been imploring for more factually-relevant briefings that contain hard facts and information on what people can do to slow the spread. Suffice to say that quite a number of people didn't find Kushner's time at the podium did so.