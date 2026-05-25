Hugh Jackman Dealing With Personal Struggles Amidst ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Prediction Market Speculation

Polymarket bettors are placing lots of dough on the chance that Hugh Jackman will appear as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday. But will the struggles in his private life keep him too occupied to cameo?

Woman’s Day reports that the 57-year-old Deadpool and Wolverine actor is still dealing with the fallout of his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, his wife of 29 years. The staff report, which is not credited to an individual writer, claims that Jackman “has grown increasingly frustrated” with friends in the industry who’ve sided with Furness since the finalization for their divorce in 2025.

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“Hugh’s becoming increasingly angry that more and more people in Hollywood are quietly turning against him,” the alleged insider dished. “He thinks Deb is behind it and says there’s been a steady drip of poison from her camp”

The source also claimed that there’s now tension between Jackson and three other A-listers: Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Naomi Watts. None of the celebrities mentioned in the piece have publicly commented on the report.

The full Woman’s Day write-up also details how protective Jackman has been of his new girlfriend, Sutton Foster, amidst this blowback. A real estate dispute between the Sheep Detectives star and Furness is claimed to be the last bit of business the couple wants to settle before tying the knot.

Polymarket Bettors Think Hugh Jackman Will Wear the Claws Again for Avengers 5

Hugh Jackman (Credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images)

Even though Jackman has enough drama in his personal life, many MCU fans (and Polymarket bettors) hope he will find time for an Avengers: Doomsday cameo.

In the prediction market “Which characters will appear in Avengers: Doomsday?” — a field of options with yes/no odds — Jackman reprising the Wolverine role is the third most likely choice. There is an 82% chance of his return, according to Polymarket.

While these are solid odds, Jackson’s comeback trails behind predicted appearances from Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop (84%) and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange (82%, but still listed above Jackman).

While Marvel would surely love Jackman involved in the fifth Avengers movie, it’s odd he wasn’t advertised alongside the many X-Men actors returning, such as Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Alan Cumming and Rebecca Romijn. Maybe the Disney-owned Marvel Studios will hold him off until Avengers: Secret Wars, due out in 2027?

We’ll find out when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on Dec. 18.

In addition to those X-Men favorites, the Avengers: Doomsday cast is currently also confirmed to include Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and many, many other MCU fan-favorites.