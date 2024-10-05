Yvette Nicole Brown Reveals 'Community' Movie is Being 'Reworked'

Yvette Nicole Brown is spilling details about the highly-anticipated Community movie. It was confirmed in 2022 that a movie based on the NBC sitcom was in the works. Majority of the cast will be returning, including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, and Brown. While the film was delayed due to the strikes last year, Brown, who played Shirley Bennett on all six seasons, told TheWrap that the film is being reworked and plans are in place.

"I think it's being reworked, but we all have read an entire, full script," Brown said. "So a script exists. I heard that we have the big credit in LA that gives you money to make the film. So we're definitely going to be doing it in LA. It's just now trying to get all these puzzle pieces together of everybody's schedule. We were scheduled to do it, and then the strike happened. And now it's like trying to figure out when is so-and-so done with their show? When is so-and-so done with their movie? When is so-and-so off tour? It's all of those things that we're trying to now get together, but it's going to happen. We are going to do the movie, and we're all on board to do it."

(Photo: COMMUNITY -- "Geothermal Escapism" Episode 504 -- Pictured: (l-r) Joel McHale as Jeff, Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley, Donald Glover as Troy, Danny Pudi as Abed -- (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) - Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

As of now, plot details are being kept under wraps, but Brown did reveal that the script is "really funny, it's very irreverent, it's silly" just like a typical Community script. "A lot of it's probably going to change," she shared. "You know, Dan Harmon is always — Dan Harmon and Andrew Guess are our writers, and they're always thinking and moving and incorporating things. And so, for a minute, I wasn't confirmed, so they have to now change some things, because I am confirmed, and they can now change some things for Shirley's character as well. So it's going to be really, it's going to be a good time."

A premiere date for the Community movie has not been revealed, but since it is being reworked, it might still be a while. The wait will surely be worth it, however. A movie for the sitcom has been in the works for a while. The series ended in 2015, so it should be fun to see what the characters have been up to since. In the meantime, Community is streaming on Peacock.