'Community' Movie Delayed

The highly-anticipated Community movie has officially been delayed. Due to the ongoing writers' strike, which currently has no end in sight, the upcoming film has been put off. Star Joel McHale confirms to TVLine that the movie was initially supposed to film this summer, but like many actors who have shown their support on the picket lines, is supporting the writers and their decisions to fight for what they deserve.

"Yeah, that was a bummer because we were getting very close [to starting filming in early June]," McHale explained. "But at the same time, I am a thousand billion percent behind the writers and what they are [asking for]. There are so many different little things that have been pushed, which are bummers, but at the same time, writers need to be paid."

The Community movie is just one of many film and TV projects getting delayed because of the strike. Many shows have already paused production on their upcoming seasons due to the strike, and as of now, there's no clear end date in sight. The previous strike in 2007 lasted for three months, so it could really go on for longer than that.

Luckily, fans shouldn't have to worry about the movie not happening. While it's been eight years since the series ended after six seasons, the show is still very much beloved to this day, and fans would want nothing more than a film to happen, which seems like is still very much moving forward. McHale promises that once the strike is over, filming will commence.

"So, yeah, [the movie]'s still going to happen," McHale shared. "When this strike is over, we'll come back, and we'll make it. And I'm sure Dan [Harmon] will put in 12 jokes addressing the fact that it took the Stations of the Cross to get this thing finally there. It'll get there, it'll just take a little while."

Peacock first announced in September 2022 that a Community movie was ordered, with Dan Harmon and Andrew Guest penning the script. Original cast Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong were also announced to return, with Donald Glover confirming his involvement in April of this year. Fans have been waiting eight years for another Community project, so waiting a little bit longer won't do any harm. The good news is that it is definitely still happening, it's just a matter of when. The wait will be worth it, though, however long it takes.