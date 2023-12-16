Joel McHale Shares Update on 'Community' Movie: 'Everyone Is Excited'

The highly-anticipated Community movie is coming, and no one is as excited as the cast. The NBC sitcom ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2014. There had been rumors for a while that a possible movie for the series would be in development soon, as much of the cast had expressed interest in it. Then, it officially came true when it was initially announced in September 2022 that a Community movie would be happening on Peacock. Although filming was delayed in recent months due to the strikes, Joel McHale is finally giving an update on when filming will continue.

McHale told OK! Magazine that they "were supposed to shoot it last summer, and that obviously did not happen, but I think it will be this coming summer is when we'll make it." Despite the long wait, McHale assured that "everyone is excited" to make the movie. Not only will they be making the film for Peacock, but the actor guesses "there will probably be a theatrical release."

If there is a theatrical release, it's likely it will only be for a limited time and in limited theaters. However, no matter where it's shown, the fact that fans will finally be getting a Community movie is definitely better than nothing. As for when fans could expect the film, McHale mentions that it "would be nice to shoot it next summer so it could come out at Christmas. That's what I think everyone is hoping and planning on. If that can happen, great."

While nothing is confirmed, it would be pretty great if the Community movie turned out to be a Community Christmas movie. There aren't too many details surrounding the plot line of the new movie, so it's always a possibility. What we do know is who will be joining Joel McHale for the film. Community stars Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Jim Rash, and Yvette Nicole Brown are all expected to return. Former cast member Chevy Chase has made it clear he wants nothing to do with Community or the movie.

The wait for the Community movie will surely be worth it, no matter when it comes out. Hopefully, more information on the movie will be released soon, but at least fans will be able to look forward to it in the near future, which is a lot better than nothing. People can stream the series on Netflix to prepare.