'Community' Showrunner Offers 'Concrete' Evidence for Movie Eventually Happening

Community fans have been waiting years for the series to get a movie, and now showrunner Dan Harmon has offered "concrete" evidence that it will eventually happen. While speaking to Newsweek about Season 6 of Rick and Morty, the hit Adult Swim animated series he co-created, Harmon was asked about the "six seasons and movie" slogan that Community fans have rallied about since before the show ever ended. "I will now say it's a matter of 'when.' I have been so careful about [saying] that," Harmon confessed.

"It would have been accurate three years ago to say 'it's a matter of when, not if.' The wheels have been in motion for that long," he added. Harmon then offered praise for the show's loyal fans who've continued to advocate for the film. "The fan that Instagrams every day about Community, how can you tell them, 'yes, it's definitely going to happen, but it may be between one and eight years from now' -- which is how the industry works, especially when you factor in pandemics and whatnot," he said, then teasing, "How about this for a concrete thing? There is an outline for it. There's a product put together and pitched out in the world. I guess that's how real it is." Harmon then quipped, "That's probably enough that'll make people mad when [there's nothing] a year from now. It still doesn't mean there's going to be a movie tomorrow. It means there is definitely going to be one."

Back in June, Community star Joel McHale spoke exclusively with PopCulture about the prospect of a Community movie, saying, "There's been so much talk of it where I used to go, 'Maybe there'll be a movie – I don't know,' [but] it's more likely now because the show has done so well, streaming-wise, it's really just a matter of getting everybody together and getting schedules right." He continued, "It's like making a dessert on Crime Scene Kitchen – all these elements have to come together and they have to come together at the right time. So I would say it's more likely, definitely more likely than it used to be and I'm positive about it when I'm usually not."

All six seasons of Community are currently streaming on Netflix. Fans will be able to catch McHale on Crime Scene Kitchen Season 2 whenever it returns to FOX. At this time no official premiere date has been announced. Rick and Morty Season 6 is set to debut on Sept. 4, on Adult Swim.