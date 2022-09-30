'Community' Movie Officially in the Works at Major Streaming Service

The NBC comedy series Community is officially A-go! According to a press release from Peacock, the streaming service has greenlit the untitled Community movie after landing the project from series creator Dan Harmon following a bidding ward with other platforms. The outlet says six of Community's nine central stars will return for the film, including Joel McHale (Jeff), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Jim Rash (Craig) and Ken Jeong (Ben). Donald Glover (Troy), Chevy Chase (Pierce) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley) are not currently attached to the movie. The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Peacock to see if Chase, Brown and Glover were in negotiations to be in the movie, but reps declined the comment.

Community ran on NBC for five seasons (2010-2014) and the sixth season streamed on Yahoo! Screen (2015). The series is based on Harmon's experiences attending Glendale Community College and earned multiple Emmy nominations during its run. Chase, Brown and Glover left the show before it was canceled by NBC. Chase was known to clash with Harmon and talked about his on-set behavior publicly. Brown left the show to take care of her father and returned for the series finale. Glover appeared in a few episodes in Season five before moving on to develop his own show called Atlanta which is currently in his final season at FX.

six seasons... — Community (@CommunityTV) September 30, 2022

In the series, a movie was talked about as a joke and evolved into a hashtag. "'Six seasons and a movie' started out as a cheeky line from Community's early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy," Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "We're incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can't wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences."

Harmon will write the script with Guest. They will also be executive producers as well as McHale, Russ Krasnoff and Gary Foster. Community was light years ahead of its time when it premiered on NBC in 2009 and we are thrilled to once again visit the brilliant minds of Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest and this impeccable cast," Sony co-president Jason Clodfelter said. "We are grateful to Peacock, our partners at UTV and to all the zealous fans who have cherished this iconic show."