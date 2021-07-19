Young 'Yellowstone' Star Reveals Season 4 Behind-the-Scenes Photos

✖

Yellowstone's youngest star is giving fans a sneak peek of the much-anticipated fourth season. Finn Little, the Paramount Network series' 15-year-old newcomer, shared some photos of the Dutton family ranch on Instagram after being announced as a series regular on the upcoming season. Little, known for his role in Those Who Wish Me Dead, will play Carter, a young man reminiscent of Rip (Cole Hauser) in his younger years who is taken in by the Duttons to learn how to be a man on the ranch.

"Woah! ... Never a dull moment at the YELLOWSTONE!" Little captioned one photo of the snow-covered ranch. "Beyond THRILLED to join Taylor Sheridan's incredible team in Season 4 (on its way later in 2021) It's WORTH THE WAIT!" In another shot from filming, Little called himself "unbelievably lucky!!" to be joining the critically-acclaimed cast for the upcoming season.

Yellowstone fans have been waiting patiently for a Season 4 premiere date after the Paramount Network series was confirmed not to be returning to its usual summer slot. The series is reportedly eyeing early November for the new season premiere, according to Deadline, joining the ranks of many returning prestige television shows and bringing the new season through the holidays.

Joining the cast in Season 4 will also be Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities, which is trying to crush the control John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has on his Montana ranch. Covert Affairs‘ Piper Perabo is also joining the cast as a protester who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals, as is Nashville‘s Kathryn Kelly, who plays a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a Dutton ranch man. Added as a series regular for Season 4 is also Will Patton, who made his debut last season as Jamie Dutton's biological father, a man with a dark past who advised his son to take down the head of the ranch business at any cost and take control.

Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios, co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, and the Executive Producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay. Catch up on the first three seasons, streaming now on Paramount+ — you can subscribe with a free trial here.

