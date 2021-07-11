'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser May Have Revealed Major Season 5 Update

✖

Yellowstone Season 4 has not even started airing on the Paramount Network, but actor Cole Hauser gave an update on a potential fifth season for the series. Paramount Network has not officially renewed the show for Season 5 yet though. Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, said in March that co-creator Taylor Sheridan started working on the Season 5 scripts and he predicted filming could start in July.

"Taylor's working on it right now and I think we will be back sometime in July," Hauser said in a chat with Kathryn Hall for the HALL Wines YouTube channel on March 26. "I'm looking forward to getting back to Montana... I mean Season 5 is going to be wonderful." Hauser said fans will be "happily surprised" with the way things turn out in Season 4.

Back on June 1, Cowboy State Daily reported Yellowstone was scheduled to shoot scenes on June 10 and 11 in Hamilton, Montana. The casting department was looking for extras who had to be prepared to work late. They were looking for actors to play protesters and an on-air reporter. People with "interesting" vans were also asked to drive their fans to the shoot. The van owners would receive $600 to have their van in the show, or they could also appear as an extra and be paid for both.

Yellowstone Season 4 does not debut on the Paramount Network until this fall. Last week, the network released the first trailer for the season, teasing a fall debut. This is the latest a Yellowstone season has begun, as the first three all aired between June and August. Yellowstone was created by Sheridan and John Linson and stars Kevin Costner as ranch owner John Dutton. ViacomCBS is also developing the prequel show Y: 1883 for Paramount+ and the spinoff 6666, which is set on the famous Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.

The new Yellowstone episodes will also feature several new faces joining the cast. Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs) was cast as a protester hoping to stop the state-funded police force protecting industrialized farming, while Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook) will play Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner, who is hoping to take control of Dutton's ranch. Finn Little (Storm Boy) will be introduced as Carter, a young boy who reminds the Dutton family of Rip. Will Patton is also returning as Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley) biological father. Past seasons of Yellowstone are available to stream on Peacock.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.