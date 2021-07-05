'Yellowstone' Season 4 Bringing Back Important Character

✖

Yellowstone is officially set to make a return in the fall for its fourth season, and fans will see a familiar face make a permanent return. Deadline reports that Will Patton, who arrived in Season 3 as Garrett Randall, Jamie Dutton's biological father, has signed on as a series regular for Season 4.

Garrett is a man with a murderous past who has told his son, the black sheep of the Dutton family, that the way to gain control of the family's sprawling Montana ranch business is to kill the king, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Jamie recently rekindled his relationship with Garrett, who killed Jamie's biological mother. A number of additional cast members have been announced for Season 4 including Jacki Weaver, who will play Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities, the company attempting to break John Dutton's grip on his ranch's acreage.

Piper Perabo, will arrive as a protester from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals; Kathryn Kelly will play a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a Dutton ranch cowboy; and Finn Little will appear as Carter, a youth reminiscent of a young Rip (Cole Hauser). Beth (Kelly Reilly) decides that the ranch is the best place to teach Finn how to be a man. Weaver, Perabo and Kelly will be recurring and Little has signed on as series regular.

The fact that Beth figures heavily in Finn's story line may be a potential clue as to her survival — fans will recall that the Season 3 finale ended with three Duttons in serious danger. Spoiler alert — Beth's office was firebombed with her in it, John Dutton was lying by the side of the road after being shot by assassins and Kayce (Luke Grimes) had turned over his death and was exchanging gunfire with assassins.

Paramount confirmed last week that Season 4 of Yellowstone will arrive this fall, potentially in early November, after a pandemic-related delay, and the network issued a teaser trailer for the series' upcoming episodes. The trailer, which is mostly made up of footage from Season 3, does seem to offer a clue to the fat of John Dutton, who is shown on the side of the road as Rip arrives in a truck and tells him, "John, don't you die on me now! Not like this. You hear me?" On the screen, the teaser declares, "Revenge will be worth the wait."