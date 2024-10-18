As Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage lands on CBS, Young Sheldon’s final season has found its permanent home. The seventh season of the Big Bang Theory prequel was made available on Max on Oct. 17, per Collider, coincidentally ahead of Georgie & Mandy’s premiere. For the first time ever, the series is available to stream in full in one place. While the final season of Young Sheldon was initially streaming on Paramount+, the episodes were taken off not long after the finale and, unfortunately, weren’t available anywhere unless you paid for it on Amazon or elsewhere.

The final 14 episodes of Young Sheldon consisted of Sheldon looking towards his future at grad school, which would eventually lead him to Caltech and everything in between with the rest of the Cooper family. The series eventually killed off Lance Barber’s George Sr. ahead of the finale, which has been foreshadowed for a while. Fans knew it was coming eventually, as Sheldon revealed in The Big Bang Theory that his father died when he was 14 or 15. While his death was off-screen, the impact was all the same.

Iain Armitage as Sheldon.

Fans can watch the final season in full and laugh and cry and have plenty of other emotions with the episodes streaming on Max. It joins the previous six seasons, as well as all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory. As of now, it’s unknown if Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will stream on Max when the first season is completed, but it’s pretty likely. As of now, fans will just have to enjoy watching Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory.

Also included in the final season are appearances by Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik. While Parsons has served as narrator for Young Sheldon and executive producer, the finale marked his first on-screen appearance as Sheldon Cooper since Big Bang ended in 2019. Additionally, Bialik has also lent her voice in two episodes, with the finale in May marking her first on-screen appearance as Amy Farrah Fowler since the Big Bang finale.

It’s unknown if Max will forever be Young Sheldon’s home as sometimes rights come into play, but for now, that seems to be the case. It may be too early to tell, but fans are able to watch all seven seasons of Young Sheldon on Max as much as they want.