'You' Season 5: Penn Badgley Teases Possible Returns of Jenna Ortega and John Stamos

Netflix threw in a special You video into the big Tudum fan event, and it could reveal what's to come in You Season 5. Penn Badgley appeared via a webcam video in the clip, but he really didn't give any huge updates on the show, such as a release date for Season 5 or cast additions. However, a montage included clips of characters that could return in Season 5, including Jenna Ortega's Ellie Alves and John Stamos' Dr. Nicky.

"We all know there are many loose ends in Joe's past," Penn Badgley, who plays Joe Goldberg, says in the clip. "The question is, who are you?"

Other surviving You characters were also teased in the clip, including Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle) Sherry Conrad (Shalita Grant), Cary Conrad (Travis Van Winkle) and Joe's infant son.

You, based on Caroline Kepnes' series of novels, started out as a Lifetime original series that didn't make much of a splash in 2018. Netflix soon licensed the show for streaming, and it blew up. You has become one of Netflix's most popular shows ever, with the streamer picking the show up for multiple new seasons. You Season 4 released its first half on Feb. 9, 2023, with the second half following on March 9, 2023. An order for a fifth season was announced soon after. However, Netflix noted that You Season 5 would be the thriller's last.

This is a developing story.