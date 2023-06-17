It's time to get back into the pods! During Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event on Saturday, which shares exclusive news and never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks at fan-favorite series, films, and games, the streamer shared the trailer for the upcoming fifth season of its hit dating series Love Is Blind, and from the looks of it, love is definitely in the air.

A premiere date for Season 5 has yet to be announced, but Netflix previously announced that the upcoming season will premiere sometime in September. So far not much drama is being advertised with the trailer, as it's just focusing on one promising couple, but considering the way that Season 4 of Love Is Blind went down, both before, during, and after the pods, it wouldn't be surprising if Season 5 matched that energy or even passed it.

The full cast for Season 5 has yet to be announced, but it's likely Netflix won't be announcing it until much closer. It's also unknown whether or not Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be sticking around, considering the backlash the duo got for Season 4, especially during the live reunion. It's still a tad early on that front, but Netflix should be confirming more details about the season throughout the summer, including an actual premiere date.

Love Is Blind was initially renewed through Season 5 in 2022, and Deadline reported that Season 4 was among the most-streamed shows in April, just behind fellow Netflix series The Night Agent. Depending on how things run in the fifth season, it could very possibly do the same thing, and maybe even better. With the Emmy-nominated show coming back in just a few short months, fans will once again be reunited with the Pod Squad and the love and drama that comes with it.

Season 5 of Love Is Blind will be here before we know it, and Netflix will probably drop more trailers in the coming months and reveal more couples that may or may not say, "I do." In the meantime, though, rewatch the first four seasons now and get obsessed with the series once again before the new season comes out. It's always entertaining to predict how the couples will go down and what will happen, and the fifth season won't be any different.