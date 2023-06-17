'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Update: Cast Teases Final Season in New Netflix Tudum Teaser

Fans are getting ready for the final season of Cobra Kai. During Netflix's Tudum event from São Paulo, Brazil, the streaming service debuted a teaser of Cobra Kai Season 6 with the entire cast. Before the announcement, the Cobra Kai social media accounts shared a video that included cast members talking about the final season of The Karate Kid sequel series.

Netflix announced in January was Cobra Kai was returning to Netflix for one more season. "Reacquainting the world with the Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said in a letter to the fans. "Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted."

Cobra Kai has been a hit for Netflix since it moved to the streaming service from YouTube in 2020. The first two seasons premiere on YouTube, while Netflix has debuted the last three. Season 5 ended with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) taking down Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). But as Terry was sent to prison, John Kreese (Martin Kove) escaped, allowing him to take back the Cobra Kai dojo.

Production on Season 6 has been put on hold due to the writer's strike that began in May "We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard," Hurwitz wrote. "Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writer's room. No writers on set. These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary. The moment a fair deal is in place, we'll get back to kicking ass. In the meantime, sending strength and support to the negotiating committee. You got this."

Earlier this year, Macchio talked about Cobra Kai at Atlanta Comic Con and was asked about Season 6 possibly having separate tournaments. "We're all open to that. I mean, the kids are just, the young cast of the show are so spectacular," he said. "They're such great actors, and they brought so much to their characters and put so much work in. The physical part of it. They've become martial artists. And they're damn younger, so they can jump a little higher, and they're a little bit more flexible. But there's always room for the OGs to scruff it up a bit, I'm sure. So you know, your guess is as good as mine. But we're open to it all. I think that's how we go into it every season."

