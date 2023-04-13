Shalita Grant Had Big 'NCIS' Role Before 'You' Season 3

Many people know Shalita Grant as "momfluencer" Sherry Conrad in the third season of Netflix's stalker drama You. Before she killed it on social media, she was killing it on the streets as ATF, Special Agent, and FBI Agent Sonja Percy on CBS' NCIS: New Orleans. She was on the series for the first four seasons of the NCIS spinoff and even reprised the role during a crossover with the flagship series.

Initially coming on in a recurring role in the first season, Shalita Grant's Agent Percy was brought on to help Pride and the team with a case before officially transferring in Season 2. While her addition to the team left some uneasiness for a bit, between her undercover gigs, secrecy, and more, she started to grow close to everyone. By the time she resigned to become an FBI agent towards the end of Season 4, it was like a real part of the team was gone.

Unfortunately, after she left the series, any hope of seeing her again was crushed once NCIS: New Orleans ended. Of course, there is still the possibility that Agent Percy will swing by the D.C. or Hawaii offices in the future, but since it's been five years since fans last saw her, it's getting more to be on the impossible side. However, you never know what could happen.

Following her time on NCIS: New Orleans, Grant went on to appear in numerous shows, including Santa Clarita Diet, Search Party, and Special, before landing the role of Sherry on You. Her most recent role was as trauma counselor Janet Elton in the Abbott Elementary Season 2 episode "Fire." As of now, the role just seems to be a one-time thing as she has no upcoming projects, but anything can change. With Abbott Elementary Season 3 happening, it could give her an excuse to come back every once in a while, depending on what else happens at that school.

Aside from her TV credits, Shalita Grant is also quite the thespian, appearing in productions of The Winter's Tale, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (which earned her a Tony nomination in 2013), The Philanderer, and A Midsummer Night's Dream, just to name a few. She may not do a lot of acting these days, but her previous credits, both on the screen and on the stage, definitely speak volumes, especially with the range of characters Grant portrays.