Heartstopper Season 2 is on the way, and fans now have their first look at Charlie and Nick's continuing story! During its annual TUDUM event on Saturday, Netflix not only dropped the complete list of Season 2 episode titles, but also treated fans to Heartstopper Season 2's opening scene. The eight-episode season returns on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Introduced by series stars Corinna Brown (Tara Jones) and Kizzy Edgell (Darcy Olsson), who "can't wait for you to see Season 2," the short video gave fans a glimpse at Charlie and Nick as they tread new territory as boyfriends, including those sweet good morning texts and establishing what else comes with the "job description." The titles revealed in the two-minute spot are – "Out," Family," "Promise," Challenge," "Heat, "Truth/Dare," "Sorry," and "Perfect," which will act as the Season 2 finale.

The coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama is based on Alice Oseman's LGBTQ+ webcomic and tells the story of the relationship between two British teens, Charlie and Nick. After their friendships blossoms into romance, Charlie and Nick, along with their group of friends, "must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves." In Season 2, per the official synopsis, "Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship."

Heartstopper not only became one of Netflix's best-reviewed series with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, but has also drawn plenty of praise for its LGBTQ representation, with Collider writing that "in a landscape of queer stories shadowed by suffering and sorrow, Heartstopper is a breath of fresh air with its depiction of the queer experience," as the series "subverts all of these expectations while still providing a realistic depiction of the Queer experience." The show also dominated social media.

Amid the conversations surrounding the buzzy half-hour series, Netflix in May 2022 handed Heartstopper a two-season renewal, meaning the series is not only guaranteed to return for Season 2, but also Season 3. Oseman will return as writer and creator for both seasons. Heartstopper is produced by See-Saw Films. Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix, with Season 2 set to premiere on Aug. 3.