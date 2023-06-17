Netflix has finally dropped the release date for the highly-anticipated seventh season of its Spanish thriller teen drama, Elite. During the streamer's Tudum event on Saturday, which gives fans exclusive looks, sneak peeks, and news about upcoming shows, movies, and games, Netflix dropped a steamy and heart-racing announcement video for Elite Season 7. It was first announced in October 2022 that the series would be coming back for another season, which was actually a month before Season 6 even premiered.

Season 6 premiered in November 2022, so fans have been waiting quite a long time for the next season, especially considering the way things ended. While the season did solve the mystery of who ran over Ivan, as it was revealed that Sara was the one driving the car that hit him and that he's alive, there is, of course, another mystery waiting to be solved. The season ended with a black SUV speeding towards Didac, Isadora, and Pau, Didac's brother, and someone shooting at them. Luckily, Netflix's announcement video does reveal that Elite will indeed come back on Oct. 20.

Even though it doesn't seem like it's been too long since Elite was last on, and compared to other Netflix series, the wait for Season 7 also isn't that long, with the way Season 6 ended, it does seem like an exceptionally long time. However, now that a premiere date has been revealed, it hopefully will get here quick. Netflix should be releasing a trailer within the next couple of months, as well, but at the very least, a premiere date should keep fans at bay for now since they know they will be getting answers to that cliffhanger of a finale very soon.

Since premiering in 2019, Elite has become one of Netflix's most popular shows, with the ratings remaining stable throughout its run. It wouldn't be surprising if Season 7 did even better with the ratings, proving once again that the show is a force to be reckoned with. Hopefully, an actual trailer is released soon, but from the looks of the announcement video, there will be a lot that will be going on in the upcoming season that will make fans both worry and happy, but there's no telling how that cliffhanger will resolve and what it means for Didac, Pau, and Isadora. Tune in on Friday, October 20 to see what happens in Season 7 of Elite, and in the meantime, stream the previous six seasons now on Netflix.