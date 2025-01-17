‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2 Red Carpet Premiere Canceled Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

Another Netflix show’s red carpet premiere has been canceled in Los Angeles amid the wildfires. After The Night Agent was set to have its premiere in honor of Season 2, the event was canceled just hours before due to the growing fires in the L.A. area, and XO, Kitty followed suit. Jenny Han, who wrote the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy books, shared on Instagram that the To All the Boys spinoff’s Season 2 red carpet premiere on Jan. 15 was canceled.

“Tonight was supposed to be the premiere for Season 2 of XO, Kitty, but sadly we’re all at home with heavy hearts for LA,” Han wrote. “My heart is broken for the city that’s already been through so much in the past few years, especially for everyone who has lost their communities and homes in the fires. Truthfully it feels strange to post at a time like this, but I would be remiss not to acknowledge the hard work our amazing cast, our showrunner @jessica.otoole, our crew, and so many others put into this season. I’m so excited for you to watch it, and I hope it can bring you some comfort and joy this week.”

Since last week, the City of Los Angeles has been devastated by several wildfires, with thousands being displaced, evacuating, losing their homes, with many other buildings catching fire. Several big events have also been canceled or postponed, including the Critics Choice Awards, which has been pushed back twice. Nomination announcements for the SAG Awards were also made online rather than in person, with other red-carpet premieres and more getting axed. TV show productions have also paused, with some already getting back into the groove, like Jimmy Kimmel Live.

XO, Kitty follows Anna Cathcart’s Kitty Song Covey from the To All the Boys films as she attends the prestigious Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), navigating school, drama, relationships, and much more. The series also stars Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, Peter Thurnwald, Jocelyn Shelfo, and newcomers Philippe Lee, Audrey Huynh, Sasha Bhasin, and Joshua Lee.

XO, Kitty’s second season is streaming now on Netflix, and it even includes a special appearance by To All the Boys fan-favorite Noah Centineo, reprising his role as Peter Kavinsy. With eight new episodes, fans will want to tune in and see what happens.