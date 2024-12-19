Beloved ‘To All the Boys’ Star to Reprise Role for Spinoff’s Second Season

Another actor from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Netflix trilogy is making their way to spinoff series, XO, Kitty. A new trailer has been released for the upcoming second season of the Anna Cathcart-led show, which follows Lara Jean’s little sister, Kitty Song Covey, to an elite boarding school in Seoul, South Korea. The trailer gives fans a look at what the youngest Covey will be getting into at KISS, including when Peter Kavinsky pays her a surprise visit.

Noah Centineo will be reprising his favorite role as Peter from To All the Boys for the upcoming second season of XO, Kitty. While it’s unknown just what will bring Peter all the way to Seoul without girlfriend Lara Jean on his arm, showrunner Jessica O’Toole told Netflix’s Tudum that it “was amazing to watch Anna and Noah together on set. They have so much love and respect for each other, and you can feel it in their scenes together.”

XO, Kitty. (L to R) Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky in episode 206 of XO, Kitty. Cr. Park Young-Sol/Netflix © 2024

“This season of XO, Kitty is all about where Kitty is going but also where she came from. And the opportunity to include Peter Kavinsky in that journey was so exciting,” O’Toole shared. “I can’t wait for the fans to see Peter interact with some of their favorite XO, Kitty characters and to see all of the other juicy surprises we have in store … including some big moments fans have been waiting for and others they will never see coming.”

Centineo added, “Working with Anna again was amazing. She’s so wonderfully talented, and her work ethic shows in every scene. Stepping back into the To All the Boys universe was a true joy, and I hope our incredible audience enjoys seeing Peter again as much as I did.”

In Season 2 of XO, Kitty, Kitty heads back to KISS for her second semester and is single for the first time in a long time. On top of her love life, a letter from her mother’s past, and new faces at KISS, secrets unravel, and bonds are tested, leading Kitty to learn that “life, family, and love are more complicated than she ever imagined.” Considering Kitty was learning a lot about herself in the first season when it came to her relationships, it should be an interesting ride for Season 2.

Meanwhile, Centineo has been pretty busy as of late. The Fosters alum is gearing up for the second season of Netflix spy dramedy The Recruit, which premieres on Jan. 30. He is set to star in the upcoming film Warfare from A24 sometime in 2025. His role on XO, Kitty marks his return to the To All the Boys franchise since 2021’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Season 2 of XO, Kitty releases on Jan. 16.