‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Spinoff Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

XO, Kitty is finally coming back to Netflix in the new year. The streamer shared a fun teaser with the cast of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff, revealing that the long-awaited second season will be premiering on Jan. 16. The series takes place after the To All the Boys trilogy and stars Anna Cathcart as Katherine “Kitty” Song Covey, who reprises her role from the films.

In XO, Kitty, the titular and youngest Song Covey is a student at the Korean Independent School of Seoul, where she develops feelings for her gay classmate Yuri (Gia Kim). Her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Minyeong Choi) also attends the school, but his best friend, Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee), revealed he was in love with her in the Season 1 finale, meaning there will be some messy feelings and relationships in the upcoming season.

Per Netflix, in Season 2 of XO, Kitty, Kitty is “single for the first time in a long time, and ready for a fresh start: no more meddling, no more drama. Maybe just some casual dating. Emphasis on casual. But she has more to worry about than her love life, as a letter from her mother’s past sets her on a wild journey, and new faces at KISS bring change. As secrets unravel and bonds are tested, Kitty will learn that life, family, and love are more complicated than she ever imagined.”

Created by Jenny Han, author of the To All the Boys book series, XO, Kitty also stars Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, and Peter Thurnwald. According to TVLine, Audrey Huynh has been added as a series regular, with Sasha Bhasin and Joshua Lee added in recurring roles. John Corbett reprises his role as Dan Covey from the films, as well as Sarayu Blue as Tina.

XO, Kitty was ordered by Netflix in 2021 and premiered in May 2023. The following month, the streamer renewed it for a second season, so the wait has certainly been a long one. The wait will soon be over for Season 2 and fans can watch the movies and the first season in the meantime to prepare. There may even be time to read the books if they so choose to so the time passes even more. Season 2 of XO, Kitty premieres on Thursday, Jan. 16 only on Netflix.