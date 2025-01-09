Critics Choice Awards Postponed Due to Los Angeles Wildfires

Sunday’s 2025 Critics Choice Awards have been postponed amid the deadly Los Angeles wildfires. The 30th annual ceremony was originally scheduled to be hosted by Chelsea Handler at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Jan. 12, but the show has been delayed two weeks as the fast-moving wildfires continue to devastate Southern California.

The show will take place on Sunday, Jan. 26 and will be broadcast live on E! and stream on Peacock the following day, per E! News. Handler, who hosted the two previous ceremonies, will still host the rescheduled event, which will still take place at the Barker Hangar, which is located just miles away from the Pacific Palisades.

“This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected.”

Leading this year’s Critics Choice noms with 11 apiece are Conclave and Wicked, while Dune: Part Two and Emilia Pérez follow closely behind with 10 nominations each, including Best Picture nominations. A Complete Unknown, Anora, The Brutalist, Nickel Boys, Sing Sing, and The Substance are also up for Best Picture.

On the TV front, FX’s acclaimed drama Shōgun leads with six nominations, including in the Best Drama Series category. ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Apple TV+’s Disclaimer, Max’s Hacks, Netflix’s The Diplomat, HBO’s The Penguin, and FX’s What We Do in the Shadows each scored four nominations.

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards joins a growing list of Hollywood events impacted by the series of wildfires in the Los Angeles area, which have left five dead and more than 80,000 displaced. Wednesday morning’s live-in-person SAG Awards nomination was canceled, with the list of nominees instead posted on the Screen Actors Guild Awards’ website. Saturday’s BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills was also canceled, and the AFI Awards luncheon was postpone. The premieres for The Last Showgirl, Wolf Man, Better Man, The Pitt, and Unstoppable have also been impacted.

Meanwhile, Hollywood stars, including Mark Hamill and Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, have evacuated. Others have lost their homes in the fires, including Mandy Moore, Anna Faris, and Billy Crystal.