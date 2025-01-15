Netflix‘s hit action series The Night Agent has scrapped its New York red carpet premiere for Season 2, becoming the latest Hollywood event casualty of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that have claimed two dozen lives and forced tens of thousands from their homes.

According to Deadline, organizers announced the cancellation on Tuesday, just hours before the scheduled Jan. 14 event. “In light of the current crisis in Los Angeles, the red carpet has been canceled,” they stated, though the cast and creative team had already assembled in New York, where much of the new season takes place.

Despite the premiere’s cancellation, anticipation for the series’ return remains high. The show’s first season has surged back into Netflix’s Top 10, accumulating 18.7 million viewing minutes between Jan. 7-15, with 2.3 million views pushing it to the tenth spot. The series has now spent twelve weeks on the chart and amassed 98.2 million total views, edging closer to surpassing hits like Bridgerton Season 3.

The second season, premiering Jan. 23, follows newly appointed Night Action agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) and cyber security expert Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) as they race to protect New York from a terrorist threat. The new episodes introduce several additions to the cast, including Amanda Warren, Berto Colon, Louis Herthum, Arienne Mandi, Brittany Snow, and Teddy Sears.

Netflix has already demonstrated its confidence in the series, which ranked as its most-watched show of 2023, by greenlighting a third season. Creator Shawn Ryan told Tudum, “We’ve been hard at work writing Season 3 to deliver more breathless Peter Sutherland Night Action adventures to our rabid audience.” Production on the third installment has already begun, with scenes filmed in Istanbul and more shooting planned for New York this spring.

The series, based on Matthew Quirk’s novel, is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Ryan through his MiddKid Productions banner. Ryan recently signed a four-year deal with Netflix that began in October 2024, sparking speculation about potential franchise expansion.

While plot details for the second season remain largely under wraps, viewers can reportedly expect storylines involving Iranian operatives in New York and action sequences in Bangkok, Thailand, suggesting an expansion of the show’s global scope.