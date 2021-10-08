‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ Ordered at Netflix With 2 Original Cast Members

Netflix is developing a That ’70s Show spin-off series titled That ’90s Show, featuring original cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp. The streamer ordered 10 episodes of the new show, which will be filmed in the multi-camera format, similar to the original series. That ’70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner are returning as writers and executive producers, alongside their daughter, Lindsey Turner, reports Variety.

The new series begins in 1995 and sees Leia Forman visiting her grandparents Red and Kitty Forman (Smith and Rupp) to become friends with a new generation of kids in Point Place, Wisconsin. Leia is the daughter of Topher Grace’s Eric Forman and Laura Prepon’s Donna Pinciotti from the original series. It’s not clear at this stage if Grace or Prepon would be coming back for the spinoff. Gregg Mettler, who also worked on That ’70s Show, is returning as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the new show. Smith and Rupp are executive producers, alongside Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner of The Carsey-Werner Company.

Although That ’70s Show is not available to stream on Netflix at the moment, the company has acknowledged the show’s popularity by working with the show’s stars in the past. Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson starred in The Ranch, which included appearances from Rupp, Smith, and Wilmer Valderrama. Prepon also starred in Orange is the New Black. At the time of this writing, That ’70s Show is not available to stream anywhere with a subscription, although it can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

That ’70s Show debuted on Fox in August 1998 and wrapped up in May 2006, running 200 episodes. Bonnie and Terry Turner created the show with Mark Brazill. It is set in the fictional Point Place, Wisconsin between 1976 and 1979. The original cast also featured Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, Don Stark, Tommy Chong, and Tanya Roberts. The show earned 16 Emmy nominations during its run, mostly in technical categories. It won for Outstanding Costume Design in 1999.

Outside of That ’70s Show, Rupp recently starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series WandaVision for Disney+. She also starred in episodes of Friends, This Is Us, The Jeff Foxworthy Show, and Blossom. Smith has over 150 credits to his name, including roles in Suits, Agent Carter, Resurrection, and 24.