‘That ’90s Show’ Leaked Photos Show Red and Kitty in ‘That ’70s Show’ Revival

Photos from the set of That ’90s Show, the highly anticipated sequel series to That ’70s Show, leaked this week, showing Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp hard at work already. Although the show is set 15 years after That ’70s Show, it looks like the Formans’ kitchen is still in the same home, except with some 1990s flair. The new series will be released on Netflix and will run 10 episodes.

Boom mic operator Ross Deane published a photo gallery on his Instagram page from Sunset Studios, where filming started on Feb. 11, reports TV Line. Deane has since deleted the photos, but they resurfaced on Twitter. One picture shows Red (Smith) and Kitty (Rupp) in mid-conversation at a familiar round kitchen table. There were some cosmetic upgrades to the set, including new wallpaper.

Another photo shows the iconic basement set, where much of the action on That ’70s Show played out. The old sofa was replaced by a new couch that does not have any duct tape holding it together. Aside from that though, the basement looks just like it did in the original series.

That ’90s Show begins 15 years after the original series ended. In 1995, Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia visit her grandparents for the summer, where she becomes friends with the new generation of Point Place youngsters. Callie Haverda stars as Leia, with Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos as her new friends. Original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner created the new show with their daughter, Lindsay Turner, and Gregg Mettler. Rupp and Smith are both executive producers.

Earlier this month, sources told Deadline that original series stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher were all in talks to recur on the new series. Netflix has not announced a premiere date for the show. Kutcher previously worked with Netflix on The Ranch.

Although That ’70s Show was available on Netflix for a while, it no longer is. The only way to stream the show is to rent episodes and seasons on Amazon’s Prime Video. The show is available on DVD and Blu-ray though, so fans could own the show and never have to worry about streaming it ever again. The show originally aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006.