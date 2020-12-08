Why Netflix Removed 'The Grinch'

✖

The Grinch left Netflix just in time for the Christmas season, and many subscribers were heartbroken. Some even lashed out at the streaming service on social media, blaming it for this licensing decision. For those that want to better understand the way streaming deals work, Netflix has put together a short FAQ on how it curates its catalogue.

The 2018 CGI version of The Grinch has been on Netflix for over a year now, and enthralled many families in Christmas of 2019. However, many were disappointed to see that it left Netflix on Friday, Dec. 4 — just in time for Christmas. This was no accident, as Netflix explains. Sometimes, the rights-holders for material that Netflix did not produce directly make it virtually impossible for the streaming service to keep a movie or TV show. In a case like this, another service might let its contract expire to draw viewers away from Netflix.

"Netflix works with content providers, distributors, producers, and creators to acquire licensing for TV shows and movies to stream on our service. When content is not available to stream, it can be for a few different reasons," Netflix's FAQ explains.

In the case of The Grinch, the movie was a co-production between Universal Pictures and Illumination, so when it comes to the Netflix deal, one of those studios likely had final say on it. Universal is a part of NBCUniversal, which in turn is a part of WarnerMedia. WarnerMedia has been pushing hard to get subscribers onto its new streaming service, HBO Max, so this may have been a chance to pull subscribers away from Netflix and towards HBO Max.

As of now, however, The Grinch is not streaming on HBO Max either. For those that want to watch the movie this holiday season, they will need to purchase it digitally on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play or FandangoNow. It may be available on other digital stores as well, but it does not appear to be included in any subscription-based streaming services.

Of course, there is also the option of finding a copy of the movie on Blu-ray or DVD. Right now, the Blu-ray, DVD and digital combo pack of The Grinch is selling for $11.99 on Amazon. It is also included in a nine-movie collection for sale from Illumination, for $49.99.

Many dedicated binge-watchers and film connoisseurs are returning to physical media recently to avoid the constantly-changing landscape of the "streaming wars." If you have old favorites you know you will re-watch time and again, a physical copy may be a worthy investment, whether it's a Christmas movie or all ten seasons of Friends. A DVD copy can help lower your carbon footprint, save you money in the long run and save the hassle of chasing you show from streamer to streamer.