Which 'Grinch' Is the Best? Fans Debate New and Old Adaptations
Dr. Suess' children's book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has enamored kids around the world since Random House published it in 1957. The story's success and status as a classic piece of children's literature have led to several adaptations over the years. With the latest adaptation recently gracing TV screens, fans have asked: Which Grinch is the best Grinch?
There are four key adaptations around the conversation. First, there's the 1966 animated TV special, which starred Boris Karloff as the Grinch and featured Thurl Ravenscroft's iconic rendition of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch." While there were a couple more specials starring the Grinch in the years that followed, the next benchmark is the 2000 live-action movie directed by Ron Howard and featured Jim Carrey in an all-out portrayal of the storybook character.
In 2018, a fresh animated feature film, The Grinch, was produced by Illumination and featured Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the furry green creature. Finally, on Dec. 9, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical Live! entered the conversation. It is a televised version of the Broadway musical version of the story, with Matthew Morrison as the titular Grinch.
While some of the adaptation of Dr. Suess' classic Christmas tale get more love than others, they all have their fans. Scroll through to see some of the debate around which version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is the best.
Jim Carrey’s Grinch is the best Grinch. So freaking hilarious. pic.twitter.com/oiha6PluZv— Resting Jen Face (@teal_persephone) December 14, 2020
Still best How The Grinch Stole Christmas 🎄 is animated version by Chuck Jones (1966) way better 10 out 10 A+ others were bit core Kinda others not great. But Jim Carrey in (2000) was okay 👌 it had its moments wasn’t excellent @nbc @IMDb @ClassicCartoon1— Ray (@fishwater555) December 10, 2020
It’s really important to specify which “The Grinch” we are talking about.
There are three of them now, and the best one is the original Dr. Seuss cartoon version. https://t.co/mw71oJkzqq pic.twitter.com/rbLuWi3a64— Patrick (@patfinn45) December 19, 2020
The best version of the movie "The Grinch" is the most recent animated one. I said, what I said.— Kirby (@oaks_kirby) December 10, 2020
NW: How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Yes...I like the Jim Carrey one best pic.twitter.com/plLmoVgeiy— Tom Zambeno (@RoadRaider3) December 18, 2020
The original cartoon grinch is not only the best grinch movie but also the best Christmas movie and I’ll FIGHT YOU if you disagree— Adelaide MacDonald (@adelaide__joy) December 19, 2020
The computer animated Grinch is just ok at best. Feels like Shreck and instantly dated. pic.twitter.com/z1eJuaREy1— Skipper Dickrichie (@SKPR_Dickrichie) December 16, 2020
I thought you did a bloddy amazing job playing this iconic Christmas character. You truly channeled the Grinch's evilness & hatred for Christmas. The Grinch is a bad guy & if U scared some kids..you DID UR JOB!! Best Grinch next to Jim Carrey's! I LOVED IT!💚 pic.twitter.com/N2e4shVkDb— Tamara (@IAFlyGirl95) December 11, 2020
No matter how many remakes y’all create.... Jim Carrey’s the grinch is the best one!— Moni (@_TalkumBaucum) December 10, 2020
Watched the new animated grinch with Benedict Cumberbatch last night. Gotta say....prefer that one over the Jim Carrey version.— AP (@amp8691) December 19, 2020
It's criminal that the original Grinch cartoon is not available on streaming. It's the best version of the story outside of the book. Criminal, I says. pic.twitter.com/o5Peirbo0X— Dial Code Drew Dietsch🎅 (@DrewDietsch) December 17, 2020