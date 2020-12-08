Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 7)

Christmas is just around the corner, and Netflix isn't shying away from getting into the spirit of the holiday season. This week, the streaming giant will be stocking subscribers' stockings (or rather their streaming libraries) with tons of new titles. Subscribers searching for their next binge will be treated to a total of 19 new TV shows, movies, and original series and films, giving viewers plenty to watching over winter break. Of the new additions, 15 of them are Netflix originals, proving that the streamer is making a push to amplify its original content before the year comes to an end. Many of the new additions also join the streamer’s list of holiday titles, which officially launched in October. New additions to that list have been rolling out ever since and will continue to be added to the streaming library in the lead up to Christmas. You can view the full holiday lineup by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Mr. Iglesias': Part 3 Netflix is stocking yet another comedy promising plenty of laughs in its streaming library come Tuesday with the addition of Mr. Iglesias: Part 3. Starring stand-up phenom Gabriel Iglesias, the series follows a good-natured public high school history teacher who takes on the role of teaching gifted but misfit kids at his alma mater to save them from being "counseled out" by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal and to help them unlock their full potential. Part 3 will find Gabe pushing his students to face their fears, dream big, and believe in themselves, lessons that he also tries to take to heart as he begins a new relationship. The multi-camera series also stars Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Cree Cicchino, Richard Gant, Sherri Shepherd, Fabrizio Guido, and Oscar Nunez. Part 3 debuts on the streaming platform on Tuesday, Dec. 8. prevnext

'Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers' The Super Monsters are tackling a major dilemma that threatens to upend Christmas in the Tuesday premiere of Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers. The Netflix Family addition will find the Super Monsters lending Santa a helping hand, and a little monster magic, to ensure every gift gets out on time. The special is a spinoff of the streamer's animated children's series Super Monsters, which follows a group of preschool kids who are the children of famous monsters as they attempt to master their special powers. prevnext

'Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas' After being canceled by Netflix in September, Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love fans are getting their last chance to say goodbye to the series. On Thursday, Dec. 9, the streamer is dropping a Christmas special, which will find Ashley, in the middle of the most wonderful time of the year, having visions of a not-so-festive future. Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love followed a 15-year-old genius who moves back in with her uncle as she pursues an opportunity with NASA. prevnext

'Giving Voice' Netflix is discovering a new generation of performers in its latest documentary, Giving Voice. Set to drop in the streaming library Friday, Dec. 11, the series follows six students across the United States as they audition for a spot in the August Wilson Monologue Competition, an event which celebrates one of America's preeminent playwrights and culminates in a riveting final round on a Broadway stage. The documentary also features executive producer Viola Davis and her Fences co-star Denzel Washington reflecting on the impact that Wilson's timeless artistry and legacy has had on their careers and their hopes for the young people carrying it forward. prevnext

'The Prom' A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars will be shaking up life in small-town Indiana with The Prom, Netflix's newest film directed by Ryan Murphy. Set to debut on Friday, the film stars Meryl Streep and James Corden as New York City stage stars Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman, who, after their new Broadway show flops and their careers flatline, recruit the help another pair of cynical actors in their attempt to resurrect their public images by helping a girl in small-town Indiana. Despite the support of her principal, the head of the PTA has banned Emma Nolan from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa. Along with Streep and Corden, The Prom stars Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 12/7/20:

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games Avail. 12/8/20:

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Lovestruck in the City – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure – NETFLIX FAMILY

Triple 9 (2016) Avail. 12/9/20:

The Big Show Show: Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY

Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose) – NETFLIX FILM

The Surgeon's Cut – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 12/10/20:

Alice in Borderland – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 12/11/20:

A Trash Truck Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY

Canvas – NETFLIX FILM

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL prevnext