‘The Grinch’ Isn’t on Netflix, Ruining Subscribers’ Christmases

One of the benefits of the holiday season is being able to cozy up with a warm cup of hot chocolate, pajamas, and a blanket on the couch and watch classic Christmas movies. Unfortunately for Netflix users who were looking forward to watching The Grinch, their holiday season is a bit gloomy since the streaming platform isn’t offering the 2018 CGI version on its lineup. The movie was available on Netflix for over a year and was a major hit in 2019 for families and individuals of all ages. Unfortunately, due to reports of bidding wars, the movie hasn’t been available since 2020 and people are not happy about it.

The reason the film was removed is said to be due to it being a co-production between Universal Pictures and Illumination. One of the studios more than likely had the final say on where the movie would be available. With Universal being part of the parent company NBCUniversal, it makes more sense for the movie to be available on its own platform, Peacock. However, in 2021, it’s not there, either. Furthermore, Netflix users don’t even have the 2000 live-action film How The Grinch Stole Christmas to choose from this year.

The streaming service is offering a large selection of holiday films to get subscribers in the holiday spirit. Much of what’s available, however, is Netflix’s original content. This year, Netflix debuted its first LGBTW+-led holiday romantic comedy Single All the Way. The film stars Philemon Chambers and Michael Urie. Other favorites that are available to watch include A Holiday Calendar starring Kat Graham and Quincy Brown.

But it’s not enough to cheer up current subscribers who simply want the classic Grinch story and they are making their own Grinch attitudes known online. In the meantime, those with a Hulu premium subscription and who don’t mind paying $3.99 to watch on Amazon Prime Video can enjoy it on those platforms.

My only Christmas wish

Instead of waiting for Santa, this user was waiting all year to be able to watch The Grinch. Unfortunately, Netflix let them down.

No decking the halls

There’s no holly, jolly Christmas without The Grinch. This Twitter user says it’s just plain wrong they are unable to stream it.

Makes no sense

Make it make sense to this Twitter user. It’s unclear what they’ll watch in place of their beloved favorite.

Scrooge anyone?

This user can’t even fully get into the Christmas spirit. They simply want to see the wonders of Whoville.

Not wishing Netflix a Merry Christmas

One user clearly doesn’t wish Netflix well. Maybe Netflix will get coal for Christmas for skipping out on The Grinch.

Not so Christmasy

The Grinch is as important to Christmas as decorations. This Twitter user says it doesn’t even feel like the holidays without the movie.