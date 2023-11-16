'The Amazing Digital Circus' Officially Renewed for More Episodes, Glitch Productions Says

The Amazing Digital Circus will return with new episodes. A month after the internet sensation debuted, racking up more than 100 million views in just a four-week time period, animation studio Glitch Productions confirmed on Nov. 12 that the adventures of Pomni, Caine, and the rest of the animated characters are set to continue, sharing on X (formerly Twitter), "There will be more Digital Circus."

The Amazing Digital Circus debuted on the Glitch YouTube channel on Oct. 13. The story is inspired by the post-apocalyptic short story "I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream" by Harlan Ellison. Per the show's official description, "a woman gets trapped in a crazy virtual world along with five other humans and are now subject to the whims of wacky AI and their own personal traumas." The independent animated web series' voice cast features Lizzie Freeman (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Genshin Impact) as Pomni, Alex Rochon as Caine, Michael Kovach (Angeldust in Hazbin Hotel) as Jax, and Sean Chiplock (Revali in Zelda Breath of the Wild) as Kinger. Amanda Hufford, Marissa Lenti, Ashley Nichols, and Elsie Lovelock also voice characters.

100. MILLION. VIEWS. In exactly 1 month.

None of us even came close to expecting this. THANK YOU!!!💖

It's so clear to us now that the world wants more high quality independant animation and we hear you.



There will be more Digital Circus. pic.twitter.com/UcV1dEbc3H — GLITCH (@glitch_prod) November 13, 2023

Since its debut on the Glitch YouTube channel on Oct. 13, Glitch has become an internet sensation, quickly gathering a massive fanbase. Despite having only been released a month ago, The Amazing Digital Circus' pilot episode currently has 111 million views, a number that sat at 100 million when Glitch confirmed new episodes are coming.

At this time, it is unclear when more episodes of The Amazing Digital Circus will debut, as Glitch's announcement did not include a timeframe. There is typically a month to several months between episode release dates for Glitch's other YouTube series, as the shows are indie productions. This means that fans will likely have to wait several more weeks before a new episode drops.

The Amazing Digital Circus was created by Gooseworx and produced by Glitch Productions. The debut episode is currently available to watch for free on Glitch's YouTube channel here. Gooseworx told Cartoon Brew that there are currently no plans for the show to move to a major streaming platform, as they "are a YouTube-first company" that believes "very strongly in the future and potential of YouTube for long-form animation."